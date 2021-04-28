KSHMR releases new sample pack Songstarters vol. 1 on Splice

Splice Sounds – KSHMR Songstarters Vol. 1 is the newest released sample pack by KSHMR containing a great variety and high-quality sounds fabricated for inspiring your next composition.

Unless you have been living under a rock, there is a slim chance you have not heard of KSHMR (Niles Holowell Dhar) the famous Electronic Music Producer and DJ. He has been at the forefront of making sample packs and they have been some of the most popular sample packs ever released on Splice. His newest released sample pack KSHMR Songstarters Vol. 1 consist of various themes from organic sounds like guitars, Mexican trumpets, and Oriental sounds, great for using them on Hip-hop beats, as well as electronic styles like retro (synth-wave, outrun, retrowave, or future synth), Chill, Pop (great backbone to start a vocal song) & Dance (EDM). On top of all this, it has some Orchestral huge sounds, great for giving that edge on epic sounds.

The quality of the samples and drum loops contained within this sample pack is quite exquisite and of course, ready to use in any desired electronic genre. The sample pack has over 300 samples and 134 MIDI files. You can check out the demo of the sample pack in the video down below and click the button to grab the pack.

Image Credits: Splice, KSHMR