Loot Audio: One-Stop-Shop for Plugins, Sample Packs & more

The world of music production is constantly evolving, with new technologies and tools emerging every day. Aspiring producers and seasoned professionals alike need access to the latest and greatest software, plugins, and samples to create top-quality tracks. That’s where online marketplaces for music production tools come in. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Loot Audio: its products, pricing, customer support, and more. Whether you’re looking for cutting-edge Kontakt instruments, unique sample packs, or innovative plugins, this website has got you covered. Let’s have a closer look at Loot Audio down below.

Plugins

At Loot Audio, the possibilities for music production are endless, thanks to their range of cutting-edge plugins and processors. These plugins are created by a list of well-renowned plugin developers, including Erica Synths, BABY Audio, Melda Productions, United Plugins, Robotic Bean, Audiomodern, and more. From classic analog emulation to innovative new tools, these plugins offer a variety of effects and processors that are sure to elevate your music. Whether you’re looking for analog-style EQs and compressors or granular synthesis and spectral processing, Loot Audio has got you covered. With ongoing deals, you can purchase these plugins for a fraction of their original price. So, if you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all your plugin needs, Loot Audio is the perfect destination for you.

Kontakt Instruments

Loot Audio provides a comprehensive range of Kontakt instruments that are ideal for composers and sound designers who want to add more depth and realism to their music. The libraries offered are perfect for adding nuance and complexity to any project, ranging from orchestral instruments to synthesizers and other instruments. Loot Audio’s Kontakt instruments offer a level of detail and expressiveness that sets them apart from traditional sample libraries. These instruments are perfect for creating rich, cinematic soundscapes or lush, orchestral arrangements. The Kontakt instruments on offer cover everything from keys, guitars, and violins to soundscapes, harps, and vocals, sourced from high-quality Kontakt instrument developers.

Sample Packs

Loot Audio offers a diverse range of products to suit every style and genre of music. Their sample packs are curated by top producers and contain everything needed to create professional-quality tracks, including drum loops, synth presets, vocal chops, and one-shots. Loot Audio’s sample packs provide a wide range of sounds to inspire creativity, whether producing techno, house, trap, EDM, hip-hop, or cinematic soundscapes. Additionally, they offer preset bundles for popular plugins such as Omnisphere, Sylenth1, Serum, Diva, Massive, and more. Loot Audio’s commitment to providing a wide range of high-quality sounds makes them a go-to source for music producers and sound designers.



Loot Audio is dedicated to not only providing a wide variety of high-quality tools for music producers but also offering excellent customer service and support. The website offers an enticing 3% cashback on every purchase, which can be used towards future orders. In addition to this, regular promotions, deals, and giveaways are also offered to help customers save even more on their favorite products. With an extensive selection of products from top brands and producers, Loot Audio is the go-to destination for anyone looking to create high-quality music productions. Head over to Loot Audio’s website today to start exploring its vast product range.

