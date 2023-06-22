MODO Bass 2 and MODO Drum 1.5: Redefining Drum and Bass Plugins

MODO DRUM 1.5 introduces a unique virtual drum instrument that combines modal synthesis and advanced sampling technology. With its expanded features and exceptional customization options, MODO DRUM provides musicians with an unparalleled opportunity to create highly realistic and customizable drum tracks.

The utilization of IK’s award-winning modal synthesis technology sets MODO DRUM apart from traditional sample-based virtual instruments. This technology enables real-time sound synthesis that dynamically responds to the interactions between the player, drums, and the surrounding environment. By breaking free from the limitations of standard drum sample libraries, MODO DRUM sets a new standard for authenticity and customization.

Featuring 13 dynamic drum kits, MODO DRUM offers a diverse collection that caters to various styles, genres, and time periods. Each kit, meticulously designed, presents a wide range of timbres and tones, from the vintage vibes of Silver and Plexi to the edgier tones of Brit Custom and Metal.

To unleash your creativity, MODO DRUM allows you to fine-tune every detail of your drum kit to perfection. You have control over parameters such as skin, tuning, damping, shell profile, and even sympathetic vibrations. The play style section provides precise control over drum hits, including location, accuracy, and stick type, offering endless possibilities for customization and enabling you to achieve your desired drum sound.

The immersive room simulation feature in MODO DRUM adds an extra layer of realism to your drum tracks. With a selection of environments to choose from, including recording studios, clubs, and cathedrals, the convolution technology ensures natural interaction between your drums and the chosen space, allowing you to create the perfect ambiance for your music.

MODO DRUM also comes with an integrated mixer and comprehensive control over individual elements of your kit. Additionally, the instrument includes a wide array of studio processors and effects derived from IK’s renowned T-RackS and AmpliTube, providing endless possibilities for shaping your sound.