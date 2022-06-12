Novation announce Launchkey 88 MIDI keyboard

Novation is well-known within the music industry for its launchpads, groove boxes, synthesizers, and keyboards. These MIDI instruments are easy to control and stacked with immersive sound libraries. After 4 different predecessors, it’s now time for Novation’s newest development, Launchkey 88. The already existing 25-, 37-, 49- and 61-key variants are now accompanied by an 88-note keyboard.

Besides its size, the Launchkey 88 is set apart from other variants within the Launchkey line because of its high-quality semi-weighted keyboard. Exclusively designed to capture expression within performances on and off stage. It’s a standalone workstation, equipped with an arpeggiator, custom modes, and scale & chord modes to interact with MIDI-compatible pieces of gear. Having a look at the interface, you’ll find a pitch & modulation wheel right at the place where you’d expect it. A total of 16 sensitive pads and 8 knobs are incorporated in order to experiment during a live performance with different sounds. Next to that, you’ll find 9 faders and 9 fader buttons suitable for controlling external devices, volumes, sends, and custom-made macros.

Launchkey comes with an intuitive integration, merging software together with hardware. It’s great to see that Novation incorporated a fully functional system into this keyboard that works with every major DAW. Connect and control every feature of this keyboard with DAWs such as Ableton, Cubase, Studio One, Pro Tools, and more. This capability lets you discover an even larger world of musical possibilities. Route any sound within your DAW to one of the 16 pads & 9 sliders and take your live & studio performances to a next level. Furthermore, if this article convinced you on buying this keyboard, you’ll receive a range of software bundles with it. The included software gives you a great starter package to start straight away. Included within are Ableton Live Lite, XLN Audio Addictive Keys, AAS Session Bundle, Spitfire Audio LABS Expressive Strings, Klevgrand R0Verb, Klevgrand DAW Cassette, and Novation Sound Collective.

Within the US, this keyboard will start shipping in the month of August, for a price of $399.99.

Have a closer look at the Launchkey 88 down below:

