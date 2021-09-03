Orchestral Tools launch Miroire Sample Library

Orchestral Tools has released their much-awaited Miroire sample collection that aims to spice up your production with a realistic array of string, woodwind, brass, and choir samples. Fabricated for use in dramatic sequences, fantasy-themed TV shows, films, and games, the Miroire sample collection boasts a rich collection of organic sounds.

Baroque features instruments like violins, violas, woodwind, trumpet, and horns. Alternatively, Miroire also includes a basso continuo section which can be utilized for sequencing a bassline with a solid low end. The choir section in it provides a perfect vocal texture to music with a pure, natural tone & little vibrato. Surprisingly, fast ornamentation of vocals sounds smooth and distinctive for both male and female sections (normally fast automation with sample players results in unnatural output). The library includes 3 string ensembles, 5 solo woodwinds, and 4 brass instruments, an early music chamber choir, a style-appropriate sound palette & inspiring combination patches.

The instruments and the voices are recorded according to the most common setting for Baroque music. All samples are recorded at A4=415 Hz and also have a great amount of room for creative manipulation. Orchestral Tools Miroire is currently available at an introductory price of €299 which ends on September 16 after that the regular pricing is €399.

Here’s an opening score for a TV show by composer David Kudell programmed using Miroire.

