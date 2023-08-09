Pioneer DJ Reveals Next-Gen DDJ-REV5 Controller

By Ricky Iuliucci

Pioneer DJ has recently introduced the DDJ-REV5, a controller tailored with a scratch-style interface catering to open-format DJs. This cutting-edge controller redefines the boundaries of live DJing, empowering artists to unleash their creativity in unprecedented ways. Crafted as an innovative tool poised to revolutionize the DJing landscape, this controller, the DDJ-REV5, boasts two channels and large jog wheels. The control layout is intricately designed to suit the preferences of turntable DJs, incorporating elements that evoke the well-loved setups of the PLX Series deck and DJM-S Series mixer.With its user-friendly interface and innovative features, the DDJ-REV5 sets a new standard for DJ equipment, enhancing both performance and artistic experimentation.

Yet, the defining factor of the DDJ-REV5 lies in its inventive attributes, delivering precision and adaptability. The impressive Magvel Fader guarantees seamless transitions, and specialized Stem control buttons empower DJs to craft real-time mash-ups and remixes, adding remarkable dynamism. Moreover, the DDJ-REV5 introduces an innovative Piano Play mode, converting performance pads into a keyboard akin to a classic piano. This feature facilitates improvisation and impromptu musical expression during DJ sets. The DDJ-REV5 seamlessly integrates with both Serato DJ Pro and Rekordbox. Furthermore, each acquisition includes a voucher for the Serato Pitch ‘n Time DJ expansion pack, broadening creative horizons.

The DDJ-REV5 emerges as a versatile asset for DJs seeking to amplify their setups. Featuring an array of inputs and outputs, encompassing an XLR master output and dual USB Type-C ports, it seamlessly melds into more extensive configurations. DJs can effortlessly switch between arrangements, ensuring seamless transitions during performances. The DDJ-REV5 is priced at €1,099. Elevate your DJ experience with the DDJ-REV5’s intuitive controls and advanced technology, making every gig a showcase of seamless mixing and dynamic expression.

For more information on the Pioneer DJ DDJ-REV5, click here.

Image Credits: Pioneer DJ