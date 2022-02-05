Plugins & Gear used by Crankdat | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Christian Smith turned down a full athletic scholarship for track and field to focus on his other love: making music. Now internationally known as Crankdat, he rose to prominence after a series of remixes, truly hitting it big in 2015 with a reworking of Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen”. With a string of remixes, original singles (including collaborations with T-Pain and Asking Alexandria), and 4 EPs already on his resume before the age of 25, it’s safe to say he made the right choice. We recently caught up with Crankdat to gain insights into his music production process. Down below are the essential plugins & gear used by Crankdat

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Xpand! 2, TyrellN6, Serum, Massive, Wavetable & EastWest Play

1. Xpand! 2 is fantastic because it’s easy on the CPU and provides strong sounds without heavy load times like other sampler plugins. Super easy to use and layer sounds with.

2. TyrellN6 has some of my favorite analogue-sounding presets.





3. Serum is Serum – essential!

4. Massive has some of my favorite wavetables of all time. The filters are excellent and pair great with modern day processing for ridiculously heavy sounds.

5. Ableton Wavetable is fun because of how easy it is. It’s built into Ableton so there is no GUI pollution, and the built-in wavetables are a blast to use. It’s so easy to get cool sounds out of this one!

6. EastWest Play is what I use when Xpand! 2 doesn’t have quite an organic enough sound for me. All the sounds in this plugin are super realistic and full.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: RC-20, Softube Saturation Knob & more

1. RC-20 is an incredible analog-effect plugin. It is excellent at giving that lo-fi feel.

