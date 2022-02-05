Plugins & Gear used by Curbi | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Hemant Khatri 919

Signed to Spinnin’ Records at the young age of 16, Curbi, hailing from Halstead, England, seems to have been marked for greatness. His first single, “Discharge”, received over 10 million plays; he made his performance debut at the legendary Pacha Ibiza. Over the past few years he’s gone from precocious youngster to full-fledged star, rubbing shoulders with some of the world’s best DJs and producers. Somehow the future still seems even brighter. To understand more about the music production process of this young prodigy, we recently concluded an exclusive tech interview with Curbi. Down below are the essential plugins & gear used by Curbi.

| The Essential: Plugins & Gear used by 70+ artists – Click here to checkout

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Massive, Sylenth1, Omnisphere, FM8 & Dune3

1. Massive: this is definitely one of my favourite synth VSTs, I use it for most of my songs. I love the UI still and the classic MASSIVE sound you can bring.

know more

2. Sylenth1 This is definitely my go-to for atmospheric sounds.





know more

3. Omnisphere: Omnisphere has such a solid and authentic sound which I think is good to bind into electronic music & especially the music that I’m making. Most of the sounds in my song Spiritual with Brooke Tomlinson were from Omnisphere. Definitely a good one to invest in!

know more

4. FM8 The things you can do in this VST and the sounds you can create are pretty insane. I use this a lot when I have sound design sessions, so much fun to play around in.

know more

5. Dune 3 Once again this is like a Sylenth/Omnisphere vibe in my opinion, a good one for all purposes.

know more

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Fabfilter Pro L-2, Tremolator & more

1. Fabfilter Pro L-2 The perfect limiter, using it a lot lately.

know more

2. Tremolator Such a good effect for……..