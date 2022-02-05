Plugins & Gear used by Deniz Koyu | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Arriving with a bang a decade ago via his hit single “Tung!”, Bochum-born Deniz Koyu has since become one of the most in-demand names in the industry. He’s worked with Alesso, Nicky Romero, Galantis, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, and The Chainsmokers, and played Tomorrowland, Ultra, Creamfields, and ADE. Deniz is a master of his craft and has in-depth knowledge of the music production tech. Recently we got the chance to speak with Deniz to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the essential list of plugins & gear used by Deniz Koyu.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Spire, Sylenth1, PhasePlant, Serum, Nexus & more

1. Serum: Serum is my go-to Synth for creating my own patches and going wild with sound design, as well as checking out preset packs. It has the most straightforward UI, while offering almost limitless options for sculpting your sounds. I also use it to import my own wavetables that I capture from my analog hardware synths, combining the power of Serum’s signal chain with analog oscillators. I am yet to hear a sound that can’t be made in Serum

2. U-he Diva: This is to my ears the most beautiful and accurate sounding emulation of analog hardware classics. What I love about it is the fact that it doesn’t try to emulate just one specific analog synth, but instead gives you all the oscillator and filter types of the best ones, letting you combine them to your personal dream synth. Whenever I look for beefy analog basslines or big pads, plucks and strings, I usually grab Diva.





3. All Arturia synths: Arturia also makes amazing emulations of all the classic analog synths and I use them in my productions all the time for all kinds of sounds. My latest favorite is the OB-Xa, as I’m a big fan of the Oberheim sound and this plugin totally nails it.

4. Omnisphere & Keyscape: This is my favorite bread and butter library. There are so many great presets in here, I could easily make entire productions with Omnisphere only, if I had to. Keyscape is a superb piano library, and Keyscape Creative is a source I often try when I look for a sound to inspire me.

5. Massive: Oldie but goldie. Serum has kind of replaced the need for Massive for me, but it is still a very capable and powerful synth and I have used it and still use it in almost every production to date.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Fabfilter Bundle, Ozone & more

1. Fabfilter bundle: Not a surprise here, all Fabfilter plugins are my first choice for very quick and at the same time great-sounding results. The UI they have developed is the best out there without a doubt. My most used plugins out of the bundle are Pro-Q3, Saturn 2, and Timeless 3.

2. Izotope Ozone: Ozone 9 Maximizer and Exciter are must-haves for……..