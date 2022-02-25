Search

 

 

plugins & gear used by estiva
Plugins & Gear used by Estiva | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Reeuwijk, Holland-Born Steven Baan, better known as Estiva, arrived on the dance music scene in 2006. Often recognized for his unique and modern blend of groovy techno-oriented beats and emotional, progressive melodies, he has received support from heavyweights such as Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, and Above & Beyond. Recently we caught up with Estiva to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Estiva. 

 

 

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

 Answer: Repro, Diva, Sylenth1, Omnisphere, & more

 

1. U-He Repro 1 & 5 – The VST where I get most of my inspiration from. Really easy to build pure, warm, and quality sounds. The in-built FX chains in Repro 5 are insane.

 

 

 

2. U-He Diva: Diva is an all-round beast for me. I can keep it simple or challenge myself and go complex and crazy on sound design.

 

 

3. LennarDigital Sylenth1: Fast, low CPU and intuitive are the keywords here. Works wonders as support for my main sounds

 

 

4. Spectrasonics Omnisphere: I dig the insane library with sounds that trigger me. Especially in love with the atmospheric pads this VST offers.

 

 

5. Arturia V Collection: This collection includes a few of my favorites like SEM V, Mini V, and Matrix-12 V. Great for a more analog-sounding approach.

 

 

 

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: u-he Satin, Valhalla Delay & more

1. U-He Satin: A tape simulator that gives me excellent control over saturation and noise modulation. This plugin is giving my tracks the warmth it needs.

 

 

 

2. Valhalla Delay: The most extensive and at the same time……..

 

 

Image Credits: Estiva Facebook
