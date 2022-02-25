Plugins & Gear used by Estiva | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Hemant Khatri 1.07k

Reeuwijk, Holland-Born Steven Baan, better known as Estiva, arrived on the dance music scene in 2006. Often recognized for his unique and modern blend of groovy techno-oriented beats and emotional, progressive melodies, he has received support from heavyweights such as Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, and Above & Beyond. Recently we caught up with Estiva to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Estiva.

| The Essential: Plugins & Gear used by 70+ artists – Click here to checkout

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Repro, Diva, Sylenth1, Omnisphere, & more

1. U-He Repro 1 & 5 – The VST where I get most of my inspiration from. Really easy to build pure, warm, and quality sounds. The in-built FX chains in Repro 5 are insane.

know more

2. U-He Diva: Diva is an all-round beast for me. I can keep it simple or challenge myself and go complex and crazy on sound design.



know more

3. LennarDigital Sylenth1: Fast, low CPU and intuitive are the keywords here. Works wonders as support for my main sounds

know more

4. Spectrasonics Omnisphere: I dig the insane library with sounds that trigger me. Especially in love with the atmospheric pads this VST offers.

know more

5. Arturia V Collection: This collection includes a few of my favorites like SEM V, Mini V, and Matrix-12 V. Great for a more analog-sounding approach.

know more

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: u-he Satin, Valhalla Delay & more

1. U-He Satin: A tape simulator that gives me excellent control over saturation and noise modulation. This plugin is giving my tracks the warmth it needs.

know more

2. Valhalla Delay: The most extensive and at the same time……..