Plugins & Gear used by Ferreck Dawn | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Hemant Khatri 1.15k

Born Freek Coppens in Veldhoven, Holland, Ferreck Dawn has been DJing for nearly 20 years now. His first big hit came in 2014 via “Love Too Deep”, reaching the top 50 in the UK charts and receiving regular airplay on BBC Radio 1! He has released on a variety of big labels (Defected, Relief, and Kitball, for example) and his songs can commonly be found on Beatport’s top 10 charts, or heard at some of the world’s biggest festivals. We recently caught up with Ferreck Dawn to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of plugins & gear used by Ferreck Dawn.

| The Essential: Plugins & Gear used by 70+ artists – Click here to checkout

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Sylenth1, Rob Papen Subboombass, Serum, 4True Pianos & more

1. Sylenth1. This is by far my favorite plugin. It’s very user-friendly and you can add a lot of soundbanks easily.

know more

2. Rob Papen Subboombass. Rob Papen is a Dutch legend. This plugin has so many different solid bass sounds, it’s hard to choose just one.



know more

3. Serum. Incredible plugin, great for the more electronic sounds.

know more

4. 4 Front Truepianos. There’re a few very nice sounding pianos in here, my first choice when I use pianos on a track.

know more

5. Kontakt 5 (Alicias Keys). Beautiful piano as well, very organic and warm

know more

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Little AlterBoy, Valhalla Reverb & more

1. Soundtoys Little AlterBoy. This is a great tool for formant pitching, so you can pitch the vocal up and down but stay in the right key.

know more

2. Valhalla reverb. The reverb sounds so good, my first choice……..