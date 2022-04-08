Plugins & Gear used by Mark Sixma | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Mark stepped into the world of trance through the release of his Project 6 EP at Five AM Records. His EP earned him new Tune of The Week status at the A state of Trance radio show on multiple occasions, with his songs Destination 6 and Fade 2 Black. Mark grew at a rapid pace by releasing his music on labels such as Armada & Mainstage Music. After collaborating with artists such as Armin van Buuren, W&W, and Andrew Rayel there was no looking back for him. Not only did he have success with his productions, but Sixma also toured around the globe with the ASOT Festival team. We recently caught up with Mark Sixma to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Mark Sixma.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Serum, Nerve, Sylenth1, Omnisphere, Requiem Light & more

1. Serum: So many possibilities in sound design, yet it remains easy to use. Great onboard effects too!

2. Nerve: Easy to use sampler/drum sequencer. For many years Cubase was lacking a good sampler, this one saved the day for me!



3. Sylenth1: Some of the onboard effects (especially the reverb) aren’t that great, but the ease of use is still incredible. I made so many of my leads and basses with this plugin!

4. Omnisphere: Another oldie, but definitely gold for me! If you’re looking for some atmosphere in your music, look no further. With such an extensive library, chances are the sound you are looking for is in there.

5. Soundiron Requiem Light. A lot of people think I named my track “Requiem” after Mozart’s magnus opus, but the truth is I named it after this Kontakt library that I used for the choir in the track. Every time I load this up and play some heavy chords I get goosebumps!

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Quadrafuzz, Pro Q-3 & more

1. Quadrafuzz. I had to ‘hack’ Cubase to still be able to use this discontinued Multiband distortion unit, but it’s worth it for me. I’ve beefed up my leads and basses with this in most of my tracks since I started using Cubase back in the day. So it’s definitely part of my sound

