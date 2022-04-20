Plugins & Gear used by Matisse & Sadko | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Hemant Khatri 1.73k

This duo is well known for numerous groundbreaking songs together with the biggest artists in the world. Their song ‘SLVR’ together with a Swedish House Mafia member, Steve Angello ushered in a new era for electronic dance music back in 2013 which was followed up by many anthems such as ’Break Through The Silence’, ‘Together’, and ‘Forever’. The two brothers have launched their own label called MONoMARK and have been playing around the globe at events such as Ultra, Tomorrowland, Omnia Las Vegas, and Ushuaia Ibiza. Currently, their highly euphoric tracks are being accommodated at Martin Garrix’s label, STMPD RCRDS. We recently caught up with Matisse & Sadko to gain insights into their music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Mark Sixma.

| 20 Best VST Plugins & Instruments – Click here to checkout

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Rapid, Arcade, Pigments, Dune3, Symphobia Kontakt Library & more

1. Rapid – one of the latest synths we bought. We like the mellow tones of this synth. It’s a powerful tool to customize your sounds.

know more

2. Output Arcade – it has interesting atmospheric loops. We use them to combine with our chords which results in true magic in the end.



know more

3. Arturia Pigments – if you are looking for phat and clean sounds, Pigments is what you need. You can add some cool depth to your track using this plugin.

know more

4. Dune 3 – we’ve been using it quite often recently. It has quality libraries and an easy-to-use interface.

know more

5. Symphobia Kontakt Library – one of our favourite cinematic libraries which we used in many tracks. We took trumpets, horns, brasses, strings from there.

know more

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Massenburg EQ, Thermal & more

1. Massenburg EQ – we just love the soft character of the sound on the master bus when we use this equalizer.

know more

2. Thermal (Output) – such a massive effector. It has tons of ……..