Plugins & Gear used by Matt Nash | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

UK’s Matt Nash is the face behind many big productions, heavily supported by non-other than Don Diablo, Tiësto, Axwell, and Steve Angello. After years of dedication and hard work, Matt developed himself into an established artist within the electronic dance scene. His distinctive productions have been heard across the globe as he tipped off the biggest venues in the world such as Creamfields and Ushuaia Ibiza. His 12-track-sized album called ‘Half Human’ has been released on Martin Garrix’s imprint STMPD RCRDS, spreading his voice across the globe. We recently caught up with Matt Nash to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Matt Nash.

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Sylenth1, Serum, Nexus, Avenger & more

1. Sylenth1 – Super easy to get things going really quickly

2. Serum – Crazy flexibility to edit your sounds, especially assigning lfos to absolutely everything.



3. Nexus – can find nearly every sound you need in this one.

4. Avenger – lots of good sample-based stuff in here, great to look for different sounds.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: DST, CLA-2A & more

1. DST – my new multi-band distortion, using it on everything, my absolute go too.

2. CLA-2A – my favourite compressor ……..