Plugins & Gear used by Miss Monique | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Hemant Khatri 2.01k

Ukraine’s Miss Monique is counted to be one of the fastest rising and recognizable female artists within the house & techno music genre. Olesia Arkusha started to get acknowledgement through her unique radio mixes on YouTube podcasts, reaching up to 11+ million views. Her blend of trance melodies and techno rhythms has been heard in more than 40 different countries across the globe, from Ibiza to India. In 2019, Monique started her own label called Sonia Records which made it to the Top 100 best selling Progressive House labels on the music platform Beatport. Besides her busy schedule, she was interested in sharing her favourite tools with us and the reasons behind using them. We recently caught up with Miss Monique to gain insights into her music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Miss Monique.

| 20 Best VST Plugins & Instruments – Click here to checkout

Q.1 Top favourite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Diva, Sylenth1, Serum, ANA2, Jup-8, Pigments & more

1. My favorite synth plugin is Diva. I’m using this VST on almost every track

2. Sylenth1



3. Serum

4. ANA2

5. Jup-8, Pigments, and ARP2600 from Arturia

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Fabfilter Pro Q3, Pro L-2 & more

1. FabFilter Pro Q-3

2. Limiter Pro L-2

3. Valhalla

4. Waves Plugins

5. Izotope 9 for Mastering