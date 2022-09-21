Plugins & Gear used by Silque | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

By Attila Jordan Blesgen 2.25k

Silque is a producer and DJ who was at first behind the scenes in the music industry. His first EP, “Serenity” was released in 2017 and got support from Mark Knight, Nic Fanciulli, Agoria, and many more. Silque is now playing at festivals around the world, like Ultra Korea, Creamfields, Mysteryland, and more. We recently caught up with Silque to gain insights into his music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Silque.

| 20 Best VST Plugins & Instruments – Click here to checkout

Q.1 Top favorite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: Serum, SubBoombass2, Diva & more

1. Serum – I mostly use it for my leads and top basses. The same goes for Massive.

Know More

2. SubBoombass2 – I use for my subs. They give a warm, deep feel to the mix.

Know More

3. Diva – I also use for my subs. This is because of the analog feel this plugin has.

Know More

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Pro-Q 3, Glitch and Effectrix & more

1. Pro-Q 3: For mixing my favourite plugins must be the entire FabFilter bundle. I use them on my separate channels as well on my master chain.

Know More

2. Glitch and Effectrix: is a great one for effects……….

WANT TO READ THE FULL FEATURE? Click here ->