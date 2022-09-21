Plugins & Gear used by Teamworx | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

Teamworx is an Israel-based DJ/producer duo. With a huge passion for house music, they had their first breakthrough song called “Make The Crowd Go” which was released on Nicky Romero’s Protocol Recordings. With multiple releases on Protocol, Universal Music & more, and many shows planned they are here to stay in the music industry. We recently caught up with Teamworx to gain insights into their music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by Teamworx.

Q.1 Top favorite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

Answer: SynthMaster One, u-he Repro, Miroslav Philharmonik 2 & more

1. SynthMaster One – That’s the one that simulates an analog & unique sound. It’s very suitable for this era in electronic music, elements, and sounds. That’s why it feels very fresh to us.

2. u-he Repro – Like SynthMaster One, the Repro also has a unique analog hue, which we always incorporate in our productions. This way, our production stays within our vibe and in addition, gets shades of the sounds that are popular today in the industry. The movements of the sounds in Rerpo are more special and also give a different hue from the other plugs.

3. Miroslav Philharmonik 2 – In this plugin, we really love the live instruments. It simulates perfectly live instruments and we usually use the piano, which sounds real and unique!

4.Serum – This plugin is full of synthesis options and you can reach any kind of sound hue that you want for your track. Excellent plugin for wide use of instruments that contribute to the overall production.

5. Vengeance Producer Suite – Avenger – The ‘Avanger’ is a plugin we recently came back to. It has a unique sound that is different from any other plugin we know. We really like its violins and guitars. mostly, we use its arps. They create flawless flow for our production and give us ideas for drops and addons for breaks.

Q.2. Top favourite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: Ozone 9 maximizer, UAD Precision Maximizer & more

1. Ozone 9 maximizer: What I like about this tool is that once the mix is ​​accurate at its lows, the ozone picks up the volume in the master in a transparent way to the mix. He manages to give us the volume we need without over-compressing the track (of course depending on how much we compress).

