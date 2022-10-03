Search

 

 

Plugins & Gear used by W&W | The Essential Vol. 1 Catalog

W&W is a Dutch DJ and producer duo who have created their own legacy in the EDM industry. They have collaborated with artists such as Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Armin van Buuren on a regular basis and have released numerous hits with them. Their original and distinctive sound made them stand out from the rest. To showcase their unique take on trance & big room, they also launched a new alias called NWYR. We recently caught up with W&W to gain insights into their music production process. Down below is the list of essential plugins & gear used by W&W.

 

 

Q.1 Top favorite synth plugins / Kontakt libraries

 Answer: Sylenth1, Serum, Repro 5 & more

1. Sylenth1 – Still gotta be Sylenth1, absolutely love how powerful this synth is, nothing comes close in our opinion

 

2. Serum – it just has so many options, never feel like we used all the options of this synth. And despite the amount of options, it’s still very simple to use

 

3. Repro 5 – great for more analog-sounding sounds. Used a lot in the “melodic techno” world and we love to use it for layers to make sounds sound more unique.

 

4. Kontakt – (Emotional Pianos), the best piano plugin out there in our opinion. Super realistic sounds and easy to put effects on as the sounds themselves are pretty dry.

 

5. Nexus – just the most easy-to-use synth, sometimes we play around with Nexus for ideas and then replace the sounds, but sometimes the sounds are actually really good and we just leave them

 

6. Avenger – very underestimated in our opinion, has great sounds and its sequences can be full of inspiration!

 

7. Absynth – super good for atmospheric and organic sounds

 

8. Omnisphere – kind of the same use as Absynth but more versatile. But has amazing pads, textures, organic sounds, etc!

 

Q.2. Top favorite Effects/Mixing/Mastering Plugins

Answer: ArtsAcoustic Reverb , FXPansion Maul& more

1. ArtsAcoustic Reverb: has that big room-sounding reverb!

 

2. FXPansion Maul: our favorite distortion,.…….

 

 

