Original E-Mu SP-1200 sampler used by RZA sells at auction for $70,000

By Chris Vuoncino 111

When they debuted Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) to the masses in 1993, the world had never heard such a combination of raw energy, kung-fu sounds, manic raps, and a collection of samples and beats that was otherworldly in their orchestration and design. The mastermind behind the music was of course Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, better known as the RZA, who had spent years honing his skills in the studio while digging through vinyls and crafting music on his E-MU SP-1200 sampler.

While the RZA has moved on from the need to work on tracks in his basement on old gear, the legend and legacy of his early production tool continue to feature in the culture and conversation of both the Wu-Tang Clan, as well as the evolution of music production in general. Following the recent three-season run of Wu-Tang: An American Saga, where fans were often transported to the basement of RZA’s mother where the young producer was seen crafting beats on his early machine, the interest of the sampler certainly would be at a high. It was put up for auction at Sotheby’s as part of a collection of items available to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop and also featured early cassettes and lyrics from the Wu-Tang past as well.

Autographed by RZA, the producer stated, “This is the first SP-1200 that I ever owned…There’s DNA in this,” while also confirming that the instrument was used on several Wu-Tang releases. The E-MU SP-1200 was expected to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000 before being sold right in the middle for $70,000. While the authenticity of the instrument has been confirmed, there was no word on whether the machine was still in working order after all these years.

Congratulations to the winning bidder as they know own a truly legendary piece of music history.

Image Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr | License Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0)

