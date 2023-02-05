Sample Logic unveils ‘Key Fury’ for Kontakt

By Chris Vuoncino 221

Sample Logic is delivering a brand-new collection of high-quality pianos and keyboards with the release of its latest library of sounds and presets. The new release contains a massive 10,400 samples and operates through Kontakt.

Following up on their Guitar Fury pack, Sample Logic is continuing to provide high-quality digital instruments to producers everywhere. Check out the full description from the press release below to discover just how much comes in the release of Key Fury:

“The dramatic saga continues with a world of multi-sampled cinematic keyboards and pianos, crafted into synthetic and organic presets to bring out the intensity and emotion in your next music productions. Developed in the Kontakt engine, this mammoth 12 GB virtual instrument contains 190 multi-sampled instruments / presets, over 10,400 samples, all meticulously programmed to provide incredibly inspiring sonic material and musical ideas. Whether you need a pristine grand piano, or a mutated keyboards, you will find it within Key Fury. From this massive virtual instrument arises a straight to the point user driven musical tool designed with a fresh and modern easy-to-use interface.”

Available now, Key Fury will sell for $199, but if you act quickly, the pack is on sale for just $99 as an introductory offer. Sample Logic is taking it one step further, and when bundled with Guitar Fury, is currently just $249, massive savings from the normal price of $400. Be sure to have an up-to-date version of Kontakt as Key Fury requires a full paid version of the Native Instruments platform.

Those curious to hear the awesome sounds available within the new Key Fury pack can also check out the Sample Logic Soundcloud page, linked below, where the developer has provided several demo tracks to showcase the quality of the new release. Grab Key Fury now at that great introductory price and start creating!

Image Credit: Sample Logic