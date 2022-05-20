Sample Packs in the style of: Calvin Harris

By Attila Jordan Blesgen 18

Calvin Harris is one of the greatest producers and DJs in modern-day dance music, with over 1 billion streams and a large no. of awards to his name. He made songs with artists such as The Weeknd, Frank Ocean, and Sam Smith and released numerous dance music hits. Creatives who love the sound of Calvin Harris have to look no further because we gathered a list of 5 Sample Packs perfectly suited for his sound and style:

1. Calvin by Macbeth Sounds

The biggest Sample Pack we have taken a look at is Macbeth Sounds Calvin. It delivers you a wide opportunity in sounds with more than 250 Samples and 90 + presets for Sylenth1. Not only they have managed to recreate the sound of Calvin Harris pop songs but also created a variety of sounds from Calvin Harris’s progressive house years. If you want to make EDM, Pop, or electronic music in general this is a pack to take a look at.

Price: $20

Know More

2. Ambient Keys by Production Master

Calvin Harris is a master at placing Keys and Pianos in his production and making them sound atmospheric and emotional. Production Master created Ambient Keys where you get 100 Serum Presets with relaxing keys, lush plucks, emotive soundscapes, and soft chord sounds.

Price: $29,95

Know More

3. Slip by Pro Drum Loops

With more than 20 Drum Loop Samples Slip is a great Pack to get organic and funky house Loops. Pro Drum Loops got inspired by Calvin Harris’s hit “Slide” with Frank Ocean and got really into detail. You can download the Samples in different options suiting your DAW or you can download the Wavs.

Price: $9,99

Know More

4. Chill House 2022 by Seven Sounds

Seven Sounds delivers an all-around Sample Pack with 4 Vocals, 20 Drum Loops, 25 Instrument Loops, and 8 Music Loops. They have created this pack to catch the vibe of Calvin Harris 2022 sound and even combined it with Samples inspired by Martin Garrix, Meduza, and Kygo. All in all, you get a great pack for all of your future productions.

Price: 18,86 Euros

Know More

5. Better Days by Digit Sounds

Digit Sounds created a pack with 365 sounds and samples fitting Pop music. They are carefully designed and feature instruments like Piano, Electric piano, Guitar, and Acoustic guitar. Inspired by Calvin Harris, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, and many more it is the perfect tool to bring more life to your unfinished songs.

Price: 14.99 Pounds

Know More

Image Credits: Seven Sounds