Sistema by Guk.ai: Ultimate AI-Powered Music Production Plugin
Sistema is the first AI-powered software instrument that enables musicians and producers to effortlessly create pro-quality sounds for their music. Whether you’re struggling with writer’s block or looking for unique textures to enhance your compositions, Sistema has got you covered. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, it’s never been easier to unlock your creative potential and produce stunning music.
How to use Sistema
Creating exceptional sounds with Sistema is a breeze. Here’s how it works:
1. Choose the Category and Desired Character of a Sound: Sistema offers a wide range of categories and characters to choose from. Whether you’re after a lush pad, a gritty bass, or an ethereal lead, simply select the desired category and let Sistema work its magic.
2. Hit the Button and Let Sistema Create the Sound for You: Once you’ve made your selection, simply hit the button and let Sistema generate a sound for you. It will keep creating variations until you find a result that resonates with your creative vision.
3. Modify the generated sound: Sistema understands that every artist has their unique style. That’s why it allows you to tweak the built-in macro parameters, giving you complete control over the sound. Customize it to match your artistic sensibilities and make it truly yours.
4. Save and Enjoy: Once you’re satisfied with your creation, save it as your favorite sound. Sistema securely stores all your presets in the cloud, making them accessible to you anywhere, anytime.
Benefits of Sistema
One of the biggest hurdles for musicians and producers is facing writer’s block. It can be frustrating to stare at a blank canvas, unable to find inspiration. Sistema comes to the rescue by utilizing powerful AI models to generate endless new sounds and textures. Say goodbye to creative blocks and welcome a world of musical possibilities. To add a touch of fun to your sessions, Sistema offers unique preset names that add a whimsical twist to your creative process.
Great for amateur music producers
It is a game-changer for amateur music producers, alleviating the worries and challenges associated with sound design and mixing. With its AI-powered technology, Sistema takes care of the intricate details, allowing aspiring producers to focus on their creative ideas and compositions.
Easy Workflow
Gone are the days of complex synthesizers and overwhelming interfaces. Sistema’s advanced technology streamlines your workflow, allowing you to focus on what matters most: your music. It effortlessly produces high-quality sounds without the clutter found in traditional synthesizers. The built-in macro collection empowers you to control various aspects of your sounds, offering a plethora of effects to shape your sonic landscape. With Sistema, creating polished and professional sounds has never been easier.
Use It Anywhere
Whether you’re performing live, writing a song, designing sounds, or producing sample packs, Sistema is the ultimate companion for all your music production endeavors. All your saved presets are securely stored in the cloud, ensuring you can access them instantly from anywhere. Its compatibility with major DAWs, including Ableton Live, FL Studio, Logic Pro, Cubase, Reason, Studio One, Reaper, Bitwig, and more, makes it a versatile tool for any musician or producer.
Light and Fast
The plugin is designed to be light and fast, allowing you to use multiple instances without draining your system resources. Even with a dozen instances of Sistema in your project, you’ll have plenty of CPU power left for additional effects. It takes up only a few megabytes of your disk space, ensuring smooth operation without any compromises.
Price
Sistema by Guk.ai is priced at $149 and offers a rent-to-own option at $10/month for 15 months, converting to a full license thereafter.
Know more
Image credits: Guk.ai