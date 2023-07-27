Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds Promise “Best Ever” Noise Cancellation

By Feron 109

Sony recently announced the upcoming release of the WF-1000XM5, the latest iteration of their highly regarded 1000X series of true wireless earbuds. The Japan-based electronics giant boasted that the new model represents the “best noise canceling ever” produced by the company.

The WF-1000XM5 utilizes a newly developed Integrated Processor V1 which leverages Sony’s HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e. This dedicated noise-canceling chipset works across a broad range of frequencies to attenuate external noise. Dual noise-sensing microphones on each earbud enable more accurate ambient sound detection. Sony also claims the WF-1000XM5 provides improved audio reproduction, particularly in the low end. This is achieved through a specially designed 5mm driver unit with increased magnet volume. The result is deeper, punchier bass along with subtle detail in the mids and highs.

The earbuds maintain the predecessor’s IPX4 rating making them splash and sweat resistant. Battery life reaches up to 8 hours on a charge with the included charging case providing an extra 16 hours. Fast charging capability allows 3 minutes of charging to yield 60 minutes of playtime. The WF-1000XM5 earbuds feature a new design that is approximately 25% smaller than the previous generation. An ergonomic shape and new sound-isolating eartips aim to provide a more stable, comfortable fit. The charging case is also 20% lighter and reduced in size for portability.

Sony’s proprietary V1 Integrated Processor, improved noise cancellation, and enhanced audio drivers represent a major upgrade to an already highly rated series of wireless earbuds. The WF-1000XM5 will be available in black and silver color options when they launch on August 4, 2023.