Splice Black Friday Sale 2022

Over the years, Splice has become the most famous online platform offering music production resources. Splice is known for it’s convenience as you only pay for individual samples and not the complete bundle. Get your hands on a massive library of sounds (sorted by type, genre, BPM, key, labels, presets, and MIDI), expand your knowledge by exploring 150+ online lessons, and join the Splice community to share your ideas. Splice is a great place to find vocals for your tracks. We’ve compiled a list of the top ten vocal sample packs available on Splice today. Splice is currently having a Black Friday sale which runs from November 25-28 only.

In this special Splice Black Friday sale you get 25 sample packs for absolutely free. These packs include stuff from top producers like Jetsonmade, Travis Barker, Syd, Murda Beatz, Ovy on the Drums, and more. On top of this, they have massively reduced the annual subscription fee to just $79.99. There are endless samples for inspiration and usage within Splice and be it any genre you’ll find some of the best packs in there. Don’t forget to use the promo code “BLACKFRIDAYBEATS” to avail this offer. This lucrative offer at the moment is only valid for new users only.

It’s very rare to see Splice running a sale on their subscription plans so make sure to grab it before November 29th.

