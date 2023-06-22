Spotify adds AI-Generated Artwork for Playlists

By Ricky Iuliucci

Spotify has introduced an exciting new feature for its users, allowing them to generate artwork for their playlists using artificial intelligence (AI) on both the mobile app and desktop versions of the platform. This innovative feature creates unique cover art that reflects the songs included in the playlist. While this feature is intriguing, it is important to note that it is currently not available for all Spotify users yet. Those lucky enough to have access can find it located in the search bar, under the tab labeled “AI Playlist Art.” By clicking on this tab, users can explore the possibilities of AI-generated artwork for their playlists.

However, there are a few limitations to keep in mind. Users are unable to utilize the AI-generated artwork for playlists they follow, artist playlists, or playlists tailored to them by Spotify’s algorithm. This restriction ensures that the feature remains focused on personal playlists, enabling users to express their unique musical preferences through custom artwork. Should a user find themselves unsatisfied with the initial AI-generated artwork, there is an option for further refinement. By simply tapping the ‘repeat’ arrow button, users can prompt Spotify’s AI to generate a revised version of the cover art. This process allows users to fine-tune the visual representation of their playlist, ensuring it aligns more closely with their creative vision.

By incorporating AI-generated artwork, Spotify enables users to visually represent their music preferences and add an extra layer of creativity to their playlists. This feature opens up a realm of possibilities for users to showcase their individuality and artistic flair within the platform. As Spotify continues to embrace technological advancements, it solidifies its position as a trailblazer in the music streaming industry, constantly striving to enhance user experience. With the power of AI at their fingertips, Spotify users can embark on a personalized journey, where their playlists become not only a collection of songs but also a work of art that reflects their unique taste and style. This exciting integration of AI and music create a dynamic and immersive experience, making Spotify a go-to destination for music lovers seeking both auditory and visual.

Image credit: thibaultpenin (Unsplash)

