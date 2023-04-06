Best Spring Sales on Plugins for Music Producers 2023

Spring is here and with it comes some of the best sale deals on plugins for music producers. Whether you’re looking for virtual instruments, audio effects, or mixing tools, there are plenty of amazing discounts available on some of the most popular plugins in the industry. From Antares Audio to Solid State Logic, & iZotope, you can find a wide range of software and hardware options at great prices. This is the perfect time to upgrade your production toolkit and take advantage of some of the best deals of the year. So, don’t miss out on the opportunity to save big on the plugins you’ve been eyeing, and make sure to check out the top sales on plugins for music producers this Spring.

1. iZotope Spring Sale [Trending!]

iZotope has some cutting-edge plugins for music production, mastering, and post-production. They offer a range of plugins, including the industry-standard mastering suite Ozone, the all-in-one mixing suite Neutron, and the creative vocal effects tool VocalSynth. Their flagship plugins including Ozone, RX, Neutron, etc. are all available for a hefty discount till April 30. One of the best Spring Sales on plugins at the moment for music producers.

2. AudioModern Spring Sale on Plugins

AudioModern is a music software company that offers a range of cutting-edge plugins for music producers. Their plugins cover a variety of categories, including virtual instruments, effects, and processing tools. The plugins on the AudioModern website include Chordjam, Filterstep, Playbeat, Loopmix, Riffer, and more. All their plugins are currently available at 35% off till April 17th.

3. SSL Native Essential Bundle

This is one of those deals you can’t afford to miss. SSL Native Essential bundle is currently available for a whopping 90% off this Spring season. The SSL Native Essentials Bundle pairs two of SSL’s most powerful plug-ins for a console-like mixing experience within your DAW. Containing the SSL Native Channel Strip 2 and the legendary SSL Native Bus Compressor 2, it has what you need to build a sturdy foundation for any mix.

4. Soundtoys Spring sale

Soundtoys offer a range of unique tools that help producers achieve their desired sound, from effects like EchoBoy and Decapitator to creative processors like Crystallizer, Decapitator and Little AlterBoy. Soundtoys plugins are widely used in the music industry and are renowned for their distinctive sound and intuitive interface. Currently have discounts running up to 75% off.

5. Antares Spring Sale

Antares Audio, renowned for its popular Autotune plugin widely used in the music industry for pitch correction and creative vocal effects, is presently providing significant discounts on a selection of its products. Auto-Tune EFX+ & 1 Year of Auto-Tune Unlimited FREE is currently available for 43% off and Harmony Engine is currently available for 56% off.

6. Brainworx intro sale

Brainworx has been making a range of high-quality audio plugins for mixing and mastering since 2006. Their plugins are known for their precision, depth, and unique features, including the popular M/S processing tool bx_digital V3. Currently, have up to 38% off sales only on Plugin Boutique.

