Summer Sales on Sample Packs for Music Producers 2023

By Hemant Khatri 18.45k

Summer season is in full swing and renowned sample pack labels are rolling out irresistible discounts, giving you the chance to fill your library with high-quality sounds that will ignite your creativity. From techno to house, trap, and everything in between, you’ll find the perfect sonic ingredients to infuse into your musical masterpieces. In this article, we will explore some of the best summer sales on sample packs for music producers in 2023.

Dark and invigorating, techno continues to be one of the most iconic genres in dance despite having been around since the mid-80s. 150+ Samples including one-shots, loops & FX along with 50 rich & inspiring Diva presets.

2. Ghosthack Spring Sale

Featured Deals:

– Ultimate Producer Bundle 2023 (€107.00 discounted from €579.00)

Contains over 18,400 sounds and over 36 GB of content.

– Friedrichshain Techno (€27.00 discounted from €40.00)

Contains 940 Bass, Drum, FX, Pad, Synth, Vocal Loops, MIDI & more

– Future Rave Essentials Volume 2 (€17.00 discounted from €39.95)

1.14 GB library with 800+ Samples, MIDI, Construction Kits & Serum Presets for Future Rave Productions

– Ultimate Vocal Library 3 [Trending!] (€67.00 discounted from €149.95)

Contains a total of 22 full acapellas from 7 professional vocalists for all kinds of music styles.

– Ultimate Trap & Hip Hop Bundle 2 (€47.00 discounted from €199.95)

4.74 GB state-of-the-art Hip Hop and Trap samples, loops, one-shots, construction kits, and many more.

– Ultimate MIDI Bundle 2 (€24.00 discounted from €149)

3 sample packs with over 1,414 MIDI Files for Arpeggio, Bass, Chords, Keys & Melody.

– Ultimate Foley Sounds Volume 2 (€7.00 discounted from €39.95)

Ultimate Foley Sounds 2 collection gives you nearly 550 professionally recorded samples.

– Ultimate Cinematic Bundle (€247.00 discounted from €1,387.00)

57 GB of Premium SFX, Loops, and Music Tracks From 29 Sound Packs.

3. Production Music Live(PML) Spring Sale [30% Off Storewide]

Featured Deals:

– Get Everything Released in 2023 (€297 discounted from €497)

– Complete Melodic House Start to Finish Academy (€137 discounted from €197)

– Complete Melodic Techno Start to Finish Academy(€137 discounted from €197 EUR)

– Diva Presets Bundle (€97 discounted from €147)

– Serum Presets Bundle (€97 discounted from €147)

– UK House Sound Pack: Actual Life (€29.90 discounted from €54)

– Vocals Vol.1 – Sample Pack (€24.90 discounted from €37.00)

4. ADSR Spring Sale Featured Deals:

– NI Massive Preset Bundle – 49 Packs!

– Baker’s Dozen Bundle – 12 Sample packs

– Omnisphere Bundle

– Spire Supreme Bundle (22 in 1)

– 10 Techno Packs Bundle

– DOMINANT Melodic Techno Bundle Vol. 1-5

– Vocal Megapack Bundle 5

5. Loopmasters Spring Sale

Featured deals:

– ZTEKNO Label Focus

Save 50%on ZTEKNO packs such as Wired pulse, Interstellar Live Rhythms, Sacred Hymns & more.

Get a 30% discount on Tuned Tape Drums, a unique collection of over 8,000 characterful tape drum samples from iconic drum machines and layered sound sources.

Save 20% until July 19th plus on some exceptional sample packs such as Vocal Shape 3, Toolroom Trademark Series – GUZ, Berlin Mind & more

6. Samplesound Spring Sale (25% off on first order)

Featured deals:

– Riemann Kollektion Deep Techno 5 £27.95

– Terrace Tech House Volume 4 £25.00

– Artist Series Oscar L £15.99

– Dub Tech House Vol. 1 – Underground Tech House Sounds £25.00