Teenage Engineering OP-Z Synth Giveaway

By Isaac 25

Teenage Engineering is a critically-lauded music equipment manufacturer, and now, for a limited time, We Rave You Tech readers have the chance to get their hands on one of their most sought-after products, the OP-Z.

The Teenage Engineering OP-Z is a multimedia 16-track synthesizer and sequencer. Very powerful and very portable, it’s able to sequence visuals, lights, and more on top of audio, making it the world’s first sequencer of its kind! It contains more than 16 sample packs of 24 samples apiece, over 12 synthesis-based sound engines, and 2 separate FX buses containing delay, reverb, bit-crush, distortion, and more. Wireless connection allows you to adjust parameters and view the stats via graphs and numbers in real-time and on your preferred mobile device. The app allows enables you to create a fully synchronized music video for any song you’ve created with the synth by simply syncing photos to switch to the beat! The OP-Z app is available on the App Store and on Google Play. With a variety of features and capabilities, the OP-Z is ideal for the producer on the go- it’s versatile enough for both the studio and live settings.

More information on the OP-Z is available via Teenage Engineering’s official webpage regarding the synth.

How many winners/prizes will there be?

One lucky winner will be receiving the OP-Z, which retails for $599

When will the winner be announced?

The winner will be announced in the second week of January 2022

How can I participate?

Enter the giveaway by clicking on the button below- you will need to enter your name, email address, and country, and then access We Rave You’s “The Essential: Plugins & Gear Catalog”. After entering your information, you will automatically be redirected to the catalog where you can read all about the plugins and gear used by over 70 leading artists. This will confirm your entry for the giveaway.

Enter today- Good luck!

Image Credits: Teenage Engineering