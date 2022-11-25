UAD Black Friday Sale on Spark Subscritption service

Plugin and gear manufacturer, Universal Audio (UAD) has launched its Black Friday sale for 2022. As part of this Black Friday sale, new users can avail of Universal Audio UAD Spark subscription service for just 99¢ and the subscription will be valid for 3 months.

What is UAD Spark?

UAD Spark is a subscription service with which you get hold of 19 high-quality plugins. UAD Spark plugins perfectly model the best vintage gear and instruments. The list of plugins includes:

UAD Reverbs, Delays & Modulation

Hitsville Reverb Chambers

Galaxy Tape Echo

Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb

Brigade Chorus

Studio D Chorus

Pure Plate Reverb

UAD Instruments

PolyMAX Synth

Opal Morphing Synth

Ravel Grand Piano

Moog Minimoog

Waterfall B3

UAD Preamps, EQ & Tape

Pultec Passive EQ collection

Neve 1073 Preamp & EQ

Hitsville EQ collection

API Vision Channel Strip Plus

Studer A800 Tape Machine

Considering the immaculate quality of the software you get for just 99¢, this Black Friday deal by UAD is a no-brainer. This deal will stay till November 30 so make sure to grab it before it ends.

*Note: This deal is valid only for new users

Image Credits: Universal Audio