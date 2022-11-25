UAD Black Friday Sale on Spark Subscritption service
Plugin and gear manufacturer, Universal Audio (UAD) has launched its Black Friday sale for 2022. As part of this Black Friday sale, new users can avail of Universal Audio UAD Spark subscription service for just 99¢ and the subscription will be valid for 3 months.
What is UAD Spark?
UAD Spark is a subscription service with which you get hold of 19 high-quality plugins. UAD Spark plugins perfectly model the best vintage gear and instruments. The list of plugins includes:
UAD Reverbs, Delays & Modulation
- Hitsville Reverb Chambers
- Galaxy Tape Echo
- Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb
- Brigade Chorus
- Studio D Chorus
- Pure Plate Reverb
UAD Instruments
- PolyMAX Synth
- Opal Morphing Synth
- Ravel Grand Piano
- Moog Minimoog
- Waterfall B3
UAD Preamps, EQ & Tape
- Pultec Passive EQ collection
- Neve 1073 Preamp & EQ
- Hitsville EQ collection
- API Vision Channel Strip Plus
- Studer A800 Tape Machine
Considering the immaculate quality of the software you get for just 99¢, this Black Friday deal by UAD is a no-brainer. This deal will stay till November 30 so make sure to grab it before it ends.
*Note: This deal is valid only for new users
