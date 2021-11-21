UAD Thermionic Culture Vulture Black Friday Sale 2021

Distortion AU/VST Plugin

We can safely say that UAD’s Thermionic Culture Vulture is a modern classic studio tool for over 15 years. This distortion unit is highly appreciated for its full palette of distortion colors. This stereo plugin can be used in stereo or dual-mono, suitable for individual tracks, busses, and even full mixes. Its layout is mirrored, consisting of 2 sections each containing 3 distortion types, drive knob, bias knob, filter, overdrive, output level, and a bypass. Achieve the same effect as the legendary hardware unit by using the parallel dry/wet feature. Add warmth, character, weight, roughness, and dirt to every kind of sound source such as basses, guitars, synths, vocals, guitars, etc. The Culture Vulture will enrich everything running through its circuitry. The included presets are made by engineers and artists such as Tony Maserati, Rik Simpson, and Chris Coady. Record in real-time through the digital plugin by using the Apollo 16, Apollo QUAD, Apollo DUO, or the Apollo TWIN interfaces.

Black Friday Deal: Thermionic Culture Vulture is currently available for 58% off as part of UAD Black Friday Sale 2021.

Price: $124 (discounted from $299)

| Black Friday VST Plugin Deals | The Best Sales

grab the deal