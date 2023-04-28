Ghosthack Ultimate Producer Bundle 2023: The Best Sample Packs for Every Genre

By Hemant Khatri

Ultimate Producer Bundle 2023 Ghosthack, a renowned music production company, has recently launched it’s, which features three different editions – UPB2023 Exclusives & New, UPB2023 Basic, and UPB2023 Premium. Each edition includes various sample packs that cater to a diverse range of genres and can be used with any music software.

The UPB2023 Exclusives & New option is specially designed for producers who already own several Ghosthack packs and do not want to purchase any duplicates. It includes 12 packs that are either brand new or exclusive to the UPB2023. For those who are new to Ghosthack’s products or want to expand their collection, the UPB2023 Basic edition is an excellent option. It includes all 12 exclusive and new packs found in the Exclusives & New option as well as eight additional bestsellers.

The UPB2023 Premium edition is the ultimate package for producers who want to take their productions to the next level. It contains all 20 packs included in the Basic edition along with eight more bestsellers, a limited exclusive gift card, and exclusive bonus packs. The first 350 customers who purchase the Premium edition will receive a 50€ gift card and three bonus packs on top.

The Premium edition is also the best deal in terms of price/performance, providing over 18,000 sounds and more than 36 GB of content. It covers a wide range of genres, including EDM, Pop, Synthwave, Techno, Mid-Tempo, Color Bass, Deathstep, Hardstyle, Lo-Fi, House, Trap, Hip Hop, Big Room, Neurofunk, Future Rave, Chillout, Downtempo, and Funk.

All content in the Ultimate Producer Bundle 2023 is 100% royalty-free, meaning it can be used commercially without any restrictions. The sample packs are perfectly sorted and curated, making it easy for producers to find the sounds they need quickly. The UPB2023 bundle is suitable for both beginners and advanced producers who want to enhance their music production skills. Ghosthack assures that there is no overlap between the individual sample packs in any of their producer bundles.

In conclusion, Ghosthack’s Ultimate Producer Bundle 2023 is an excellent investment for producers looking to improve their music production skills and expand their sample library. With three different editions, producers can choose the option that suits their needs and budget. The bundle’s vast collection of sounds, a diverse range of genres, and exclusive bonus packs make it a must-have for any music producer.

Image credits: Ghosthack