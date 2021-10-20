V-MODA launches new Hexamove Wireless Earbuds

On August 18, 2016, Roland and V-MODA joined forces in order to break boundaries and create the distinctive sound they’re currently known for. After multiple series of headphones and earbuds, they have now announced their latest Hexamove wireless earbuds, a promising combination between V-MODA’s signature sound and the freedom of movement. While developing these new wireless earbuds, V-MODA set high standards catering to a renewed design and supreme audio quality. The Hexamove series has 6mm diaphragm drivers and frequency response from 20 Hz – 20 kHz.

Hemaxove includes two different models: Lite and Pro.

The Hexamove Lite earbuds come with 3 different sets of BLISS fittings (S, M, L), offering you all-day comfort and sound isolation. The earbuds themselves will last up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge and 18 hours while using the included charging carry case. Furthermore, you will receive a USB-C charging cable and a 1-year warranty. Hemamove Lite is available in 3 different colors: Black, Red, Sand White. You also get the option to design your own earbuds in the customize area.

Hexamove Pro is the most extensive model, including a large number of accessories. Included within are 2 rings, 2 sport fins, neck strap, stabilizer, 2 ear hooks, 2 pairs of extra shields, 3 sets of BLISS fittings (S, M, L), USB-C charging cable, and a 1-year warranty. These earbuds can be perfectly used for every kind of sport while using ear hooks. You can also customize your audio experience through the V-MODA app. Choose the right preset or adjust the several frequency bands to your liking. The earbuds provide the option to control audio and calls by tapping on the earbud, thanks to the touch-gyro sensors.

Hexamove Lite ($129) and the Hexamove Pro ($169.99) are both available on the V-MODA website.

Have a look at the earbuds down below:

