Virtual Musical Instruments and Music Production Software Set to Revolutionize the Electronic Musical Instruments Market
New study by Technavio demonstrates that there has been a significant increase in the adoption of virtual musical instruments and music production software, especially in developed economies. With the rise of technology, music composers and producers have shifted from traditional instruments to software that enables them to create music of any instrument, tone, or magnitude with just a click of a button. This trend has gained momentum because of the mobility, flexibility, and convenience that it offers.
One of the most popular music production software is GarageBand, which is offered by Apple Inc. With its fully functional music creation studio and a complete sound library, GarageBand is equipped with instrument presets for electronic musical instruments such as guitar and voice, and a substantial selection of session drummers and percussionists. The software has gained immense popularity among music composers and producers across the globe, owing to its ease of use and availability.
| Best Plugins for music producers in 2023 – Click here to checkout
Another factor contributing to the rise of virtual musical instruments and music production software is the increasing penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, along with the availability of high-speed internet connectivity. The development of several mobile applications and websites has widened the audience base for virtual musical instruments, making them more accessible to people.
The rapid rise in the sales of mobile devices and laptops has increased the adoption of music production software and virtual musical instruments exponentially. The wide availability and affordability of the internet have also increased the number of consumers accessing digital music on their mobile devices.
However, the rise of virtual musical instruments and music production software has also posed a significant challenge to the growth of the global electronic musical instruments market. The market is facing intense competition from software-based products, which offer better mobility and flexibility. With music production software becoming more advanced and affordable, traditional electronic musical instruments may face tough competition in the coming years.