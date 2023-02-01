Berklee College of Music and Orchestral Tools team up for informative new YouTube channel

YouTube is a gold mine when it comes to accessible education. Whether you’re a bedroom musician or a professional artist, you’ll find information based on any kind of subject within the realm of music. From now on, the larger platforms such as Mix with the Masters or Masterclass have competition- at least for learning composition.

The collaboration between Orchestral Tools and the Berklee College of Music has resulted in Virtual Orchestration, a new YouTube channel that offers a range of lessons for writing orchestral music. These will include a wide range of tips & tricks that you can apply to any composition. All of the videos are free to access, covering all of the necessary parts of musicality. Take Virtual Orchestration as your guide and discover everything regarding both the creative and the technical process. You can expect lessons on orchestral balancing and writing themes. Alex Lamy, a composer himself and the founder of Virtual Orchestration, will be discussing several problems that occur while writing music and give you solutions to these problems in the simplest ways.

“Alex and a team of special guests will take you through the creative process — from the broadest basic brushstrokes to the finest surgical details.”

There are a total of 6 videos available from season 1, and a new episode will be uploaded every Sunday. Click here if you want to educate yourself straight away.

Have a look at one of the videos included in this YouTube series down below:

