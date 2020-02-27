Search

 

 

David Guetta classic ‘Love Don’t Let Me Go’ turns 18 years old

Few can deny the impact David Guetta has had on modern dance music. Starting out on the terrace of former Balearic superclub Space, the French maestro saw his days of spinning vinyl to a more underground audience, soon evolve into playing huge EDM sets for crowds at the likes of Tomorrowland, and Ultra Music Festival in Miami.

Undoubtedly one of the most important hits in helping dance music crossover into the mainstream was the huge electro anthem ‘Love Don’t Let Me Go‘, released by Guetta on this day in 2002. It’s almost impossible to believe that a full 18 years have passed since this whopper dropped but huge credit must go to Monsieur Guetta who has managed to stay relevant in the world of dance music across such a long span.

Through the course of his latter career, Guetta has once again reinvented himself, spinning a series of darker production as part of his Jack Back alias, in addition to teaming up with MORTEN to produce a wealth of bass-heavy club-tracks, with the pair working on ‘Never Be Alone‘ and their Avicii ‘Heaven’ remix together. The change in style has certainly not gone unnoticed by fans across the world, with Guetta landing himself the 3rd place spot in the most recent DJ Mag Top 100 poll, where he finished above the likes of Armin van Buuren, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, and Swedish House Mafia. 

Cementing a spot as a true all-time classic, you can relive this one below.



