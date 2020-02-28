Duck Sauce – Get To Steppin’

For any fans of the dance scene at the turn of the last decade, the name ‘Duck Sauce‘ will be a household term. For those who were a little too young to fully appreciate electronic music back in 2009/2010, the duo – made up of house legends Armand van Helden and A-Trak (both huge names in their own right) sat at the summit of the industry for a 4-5 year period, thanks to massive hits such as ‘Barbra Streisand’, ‘aNYway’, ‘NRG’, ‘It’s You’, and ‘Big Bad Wolf’.

With the pair then taking a short break through the second half of the ‘teenies’, Duck Sauce sent house fans all across the world into a frenzy at the tail-end of the decade, announcing their return for 2020, and now they’ve even dropped new music. New track ‘Get To Steppin’, follows recent release ‘Smiley Face’ which sampled Two Tons O’ Fun’s 1980 cut, ‘Make Someone Feel Happy Today’, and dropped on January 31st. With two tracks under their belt before March has even kicked in, Duck Sauce really mean business this year and are showing other returning acts in the scene how to maximise a comeback.

With the duo also set to perform at Tomorrowland this summer, you’d have to be absolutely quackers (sorry!) to miss these two in action if you’re headed to the Belgian summer celebration in July. With the pair also playing at DJ Mag’s Miami Pool Party on Wednesday 18th March, as part of Miami Music Week, you can catch the new single below and tweet us your thoughts on this rhythmic groover!