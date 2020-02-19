IDMA 2020 Nominations: Avicii’s TIM up for BEST ALBUM

By Lakshay Bhagtani

The International Dance Music Awards have been gracing the electronic music industry for the past 33 years. In 2020, the 34th edition of the annual event will be held from 16th March onwards. In the wake of the announcement of the dates, the IDMA nominees for all the categories have also been released.

Just like 2019, the categories presented by IDMA are quite diverse, covering everything from the Best Artist to even the Best DAW used by producers. All the nominees have been chosen using a fair system which using the metrics-based platform Viberate, so as to recognize the true popularity of the artist.

The nominations are mainly divided into two categories – Industry-based and Artist based. While the industrial portion of IDMA includes the commercial bracket like Best Streaming Service, Best DJ Equipment Manufacturer, Best YouTube Channel, etc, the artist-based categories go deep into the discrete genres of electronic music.

In the Best Album category, Avicii’s TIM will be up against some decent competitors, including Illenium’s ASCEND and Gryffin’s GRAVITY. Moreover, the Belgian duo of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will be keen on adding another feat to their collection after successfully climbing on the top spot of DJMag last year, However, they will face tough competition from the likes of Calvin Haris, Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, and the winner from 2019 – Martin Garrix.

As matter of fact, all the previous IDMA winners have been nominated this year too, except Disclosure and Delta Heavy in the House and Drum n’ Bass categories respectively. These genres are set to have new IDMA holders as we anxiously await the annual extravaganza.

Check out the complete list of categories and nominations here –