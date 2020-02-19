Relive the mindblowing 10-hour sold-out ASOT 950 in Utrecht

By Pol Torà 72

Back in September, A State Of Trance presented what was about to become another milestone of its inimitable show, as ASOT 950 was scheduled to take place in Utrecht on Saturday February 15th. This highly-anticipated festival, that sold-out in record time, became one of the must-see events of the year. Several months later, ASOT has demonstrated the amazing power of its brand with an event that totally lived up to the hype.

This past Saturday, 35,000 trance family members gathered together in the Dutch city of Utrecht to celebrate penultimate ASOT Festival show before the long awaited 1000th episode, happening next year. After warming up with a pre-party on Friday led by none other than the show creator, Armin van Buuren, fans were eager and couldn’t wait to get through the doors of the Jaarbeurs, the venue hosting this special festival. Finally, the time arrived. Starting with an exclusive warm-up set by Armin for the most devoted fans, the festival showcased a massive lineup of artists spread across 5 different stages: Mainstage, Progressive, Psy, Road to 1000 and Who’s Afraid of 138?!

Armin was the main act of the night playing 3 different sets (2 at the Mainstage and 1 at the Who’s Afraid of 138? stage). Egypt-based duo Aly & Fila, Markus Schulz, Ilan Bluestone and Andrew Rayel were just some of the artists that performed at the mainstage before it closed with a live set by Giuseppe Ottaviani. Meanwhile, Jorn van Deynhoven and Solarstone rocked the Who’s Afraid of 138?! stage, Ace Ventura performed at the Psy stage, Alexander Popov brought his Russian fans to Road to 1000, and Estiva raised up the energy at the Progressive room.

Now, the festival has shared a 9-hour livestream of the complete ASOT 950 Utrecht show so everyone can relive and enjoy of this unique event. Although, it only features sets from the two main stages (Mainstage and Who’s Afraid of 138?!), the atmosphere and high quality of the footage provide a clear picture of the night.

For the trance lovers that did miss the event, do not worry, as ASOT will be making more stops with 2 unique shows in London and Moscow and exclusive shows at Tomorrowland and Ultra. Make sure you secure your tickets here.

Relive ASOT 950 in full below: