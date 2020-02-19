Search

 

 

Top
Armin van Buuren Creamfields 2020 A State Of Trance
Events, News

Relive the mindblowing 10-hour sold-out ASOT 950 in Utrecht

By
72

Back in September, A State Of Trance presented what was about to become another milestone of its inimitable show, as ASOT 950 was scheduled to take place in Utrecht on Saturday February 15th. This highly-anticipated festival, that sold-out in record time, became one of the must-see events of the year. Several months later, ASOT has demonstrated the amazing power of its brand with an event that totally lived up to the hype.

This past Saturday, 35,000 trance family members gathered together in the Dutch city of Utrecht to celebrate penultimate ASOT Festival show before the long awaited 1000th episode, happening next year. After warming up with a pre-party on Friday led by none other than the show creator, Armin van Buuren, fans were eager and couldn’t wait to get through the doors of the Jaarbeurs, the venue hosting this special festival. Finally, the time arrived. Starting with an exclusive warm-up set by Armin for the most devoted fans, the festival showcased a massive lineup of artists spread across 5 different stages: MainstageProgressive, Psy, Road to 1000 and Who’s Afraid of 138?! 

Armin was the main act of the night playing 3 different sets (2 at the Mainstage and 1 at the Who’s Afraid of 138?  stage). Egypt-based duo Aly & FilaMarkus Schulz, Ilan Bluestone and Andrew Rayel were just some of the artists that performed at the mainstage before it closed with a live set by Giuseppe Ottaviani. Meanwhile, Jorn van Deynhoven and Solarstone rocked the Who’s Afraid of 138?! stage, Ace Ventura performed at the Psy stage, Alexander Popov brought his Russian fans to Road to 1000, and Estiva raised up the energy at the Progressive room.

Now, the festival has shared a 9-hour livestream of the complete ASOT 950 Utrecht show so everyone can relive and enjoy of this unique event. Although, it only features sets from the two main stages (Mainstage and Who’s Afraid of 138?!), the atmosphere and high quality of the footage provide a clear picture of the night.

For the trance lovers that did miss the event, do not worry, as ASOT will be making more stops with 2 unique shows in London and Moscow and exclusive shows at Tomorrowland and Ultra. Make sure you secure your tickets here.

Relive ASOT 950 in full below:



Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0

Born and raised in Barcelona, Pol has always been an Electronic Dance Music fan. During his teen years, he followed several music genres being especially attracted by the melodic Progressive House. While in a trip to Ibiza, Pol was captivated by an Armin van Buuren set during his "A State of Trance" residency. At that moment he was determined to join the electronic music industry. With a background in Business, Pol worked for over a year in the consumer goods industry before pursuing his dream. Once taken the decision, he went on to work in various roles for festivals in Spain, Slovenia and Croatia such as Primavera Sound, Sonar, Ultra Europe, Hideout, Sonus and Labyrinth Open. Having acquired an MA in Music Business Management at the University of Westminster in London, Pol has worked in PR and Communications for artists like Netsky and Annie Mac. Currently, he combines his role at WRY with the one he develops at the music festival booking platform, Festicket as Account Manager. His favourite artists are Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Dubvision, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Matisse and Sadko, Nicky Romero and Steve Angello.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Events, Featured, Trance

10 years ago, Armin Van Buuren's imprint and world-renowned radio show, A State of Trace, hosted their first ever stage at Ultra Music Festival Miami. Now, 10 years on, a huge anniversary show is in the works, complete with A-list

Electro House

There have been quite a few artists and songs that have defined electronic music during the boom period and helped to shape the scene as it is today. Amongst Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Swedish House Mafia and others, Dutch producer

Available Now, Releases, Trance

Markus Schulz and Adina Butar, the trance golden couple, have been writting in the studio once again, to present us with 'Indestructible'. The soulmates share a beautiful story of love and music. They met in 2014 while collaborating on their track 'Muse', and