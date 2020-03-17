Alesso calls out fan who urges him to go back to ‘the old Alesso’

By Jake Gable 31

For most artists – Alesso included – 2020 is proving a difficult year. With the COVID-19 pandemic causing more and more festivals to be cancelled, and DJ’s touring schedules looking more empty by the day, the Swedish maestro took to his Instagram to host a special Q&A with fans. Making the most of this time in social isolation, Alesso couldn’t help but highlight a somewhat idiotic comment from a fan who clearly hasn’t been listening to the producer’s tracks over the course of the past few years.

Commenting “When the old Alesso with his progressive is back?”, presumably in relation to Alesso’s 2018 Tomorrowland Weekend One set, which was criticised for containing too much commercial and latin music – a world away from the prog-EDM sound Alesso became known for at the start of ‘teenies’, the fan was soon embarrassed by the ‘If I Lose Myself’ DJ, who retorted:

“If my latest single isn’t like my old stuff I can’t help you bro.”



It’s fair to say the Swede has a point. After the controversy surrounding that Tomorrowland performance, Alesso performed during W2, and played one of the best progressive sets of all time, as well as dropping huge progressive performances at various festivals throughout the rest of 2018 and 2019. In the studio, the Swede dropped his massive ‘Progresso’ mixtape last Spring, including three fresh new progressive tracks, in addition to tracks like ‘Sad Song’, which he later remixed during summer last year. Alesso’s latest track dropped just two weeks ago, and was titled ‘One Last Time’. The collaboration, made alongside prog-giants Dubvision, was a nod to the glory days of golden era EDM and can be heard below: