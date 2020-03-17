Aly & Fila – The Walk

By Pol Torà 12

Legendary Egyptian duo Aly & Fila have just presented their brand new track titled ‘The Walk‘, which is out now on Future Sound of Egypt. This melodic masterpiece was one of the most anticipated tunes of their recent 6th studio album ‘It’s All About the Melody‘.

Just three weeks after releasing ‘Wasteland‘, one of the most successful tracks of the album in collaboration with future trance prospect James Dymond, the pair has lost no time and has moved quickly to present another song taken from their 15-tune compilation, which also comes in two versions; the club and the extended club mix. ‘The Walk’ has been widely supported by the main icons and faces of the genre including the legends Armin van Buuren, Paul van Dyk and Ferry Corsten among many others. Furthermore, you can find it now available for streaming in all Future Sound Of Egypt Spotify playlists along with more massive pure trance tracks.

‘The Walk’ sees the listener embark on a trip of feelings and emotions. Adopting a melancholic tone, this track represents better than any other the meaning or intention behind the album name ‘It’s All About The Melody’. Intentionally, this track has no vocals in order to give the full importance and role to the melody. It perfectly uses trance arps, chords, leads and plucks that in the correct key intends to transmit those deep feelings of hope, sadness, melancholy, euphoria, ups and downs etc. ‘The Walk’ is an emotive experience that suits any environment. From chilling at home to a club or festival, this release is everything we could ask for.

Listen to the newest track by Aly & Fila ‘The Walk’ below. If you’re looking for more and want to listen to all of the tracks from the album ‘It’s All About the Melody’ you can listen here.