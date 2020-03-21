Armin van Buuren – Balance Remixes [Complete Album]

By Lakshay Bhagtani

Towards the end of 2019, the trance legend Armin van Buuren came up with his seventh studio album Balance whose tracks are still at the top of our playlists. Since the reveal in October, many of the remixes from this album were being teased by him during his live acts as well as on other platforms. After the initial release of four individual remix packs, Armin has finally announced the highly anticipated complete remix album.

Containing more than forty tracks, this complete package includes contributions from top-notch artists including Nicky Romero, Blasterjaxx, Steve Aoki, Lucas & Steve, and Will Sparks. Considering the fact that Balance was certified with a gold status within 5 days of its release, the long wait of this remix album will surely be worth it.

Here’s what the man of the moment had to say about this long-awaited release –

I am honored by the fact that so many of my peers and friends took the time to create these amazing remixes for my ‘Balance’ album. It’s been a wonderful undertaking that has inspired me a great deal, and I’m super proud of all that this remix album entails. – Armin van Buuren

Check out the complete album here