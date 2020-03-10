Artists and event organisers grow increasingly concerned in the aftermath of SXSW cancellation

By Ellie Mullins 20

It’s disappointing for ticket holders when the events they are looking forward to get cancelled, and it can be a lot of hassle for them, but even more so for all those that work behind the scenes and those that are booked to appear at the events. It can cause a disastrous domino effect when an event is cancelled, and this is unfortunately the case for SXSW (South By Southwest).

SXSW, if you don’t know what it is, is a massive film, interactive media and music festival and conference that takes place in Texas over a week. It provides tons of business opportunities and exposure for emerging artists, companies, films and more alike and many who appear at the event rely on it for a main source of income that also generates more chances for vital exposure, but the cancellation has hugely affected this in a bad way for everyone (and even more so for the smaller businesses and artists).

It started to look bad when, ahead of SXSW 2020, massive media companies like Facebook and Twitter withdrew their appearance which was a huge thing for the event organisers who benefit from the revenue that companies like them bring in. This is the first time in the festival’s long 34 year history that it won’t take place, and not only is it obviously upsetting for everyone involved but it could become an even bigger business disaster. The business disaster comes into play with the news that they don’t even have event insurance that covers pandemics, infections, diseases and viruses and their current insurance will not provide vital coverage.

In a statement, they stated the following:

“We are exploring options to reschedule the event and are working to provide a virtual SXSW online experience as soon as possible for 2020 participants, starting with SXSW EDU. For our registrants, clients, and participants we will be in touch as soon as possible and will publish an FAQ.”

Their statement covers a variety of concerns, and you can read it below. You can also read a tweet from them regarding helping creatives and small businesses here.