Beyond Wonderland releases 2020 lineup at the Gorge

By Alshaan Kassam 2

After Insomniac filed a lawsuit against USC’s parent company, Conscious Entertainment Group for the misuse of funds during Paradiso Festival, Insomniac is providing the opportunity for attendees in the Pacific Northwest to make new memories with one another. Hosted at the one and only breathtaking Gorge Amphitheatre, Beyond Wonderland has just released their lineup which includes Tiësto, The Chainsmokers, Alesso, Alan Walker and much more to dance your heart out to on June 12-13.

With the bass head community proving to be one of the strongest in Washington, Beyond Wonderland will be blessed with bass connoisseur’s such as Zomboy, Sullivan King, Barley Alive, Virtual Riot and even a special back to back set with Adventure Club and Snails. Now if we are talking about that West Coast trap we all need in our lives, Quix, Ekali and Juelz will be sure to satisfy those trap enthusiasts wanting to break it down this festival season. As the experience of having the main stage overlooking the beautiful Columbia River is not already enough to prepare yourself for an euphoric journey through various elements of electronic music, the festival will also welcome house and techno producers Chris Lorenzo, Anna Lunoe, i_o and Wax Motif to take control of the dance floor as the sun begins to set. Tickets and camping passes for Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge are already on sale and can be found here.

Check out the full lineup and let us know who you are most excited to see in the comments below.