BREAKING: Belgium interior Minister says “Summer festivals could probably not take place”

By Ellie Mullins 5

As the whole world falls into a sense of uncertainty surrounding events due to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a sad time for the music industry as a whole, and the events scene has pretty much come to a standstill. At the moment, Europe is one of the most affected places and as it tries to recover, this means the immediate future of events is in danger. The Belgium interior Minister Pieter De Crem spoke out about the state of the country right now and what measures they are taking to prevent Coronavirus from taking over the country. In a council meeting, they say that the expected peak of the virus is expected around the first week of the Easter Holidays around April/May time, and the containment period is going on until April. In another statement, he suggested that the likelihood of Summer festivals taking place is uncertain.

“We need to bring more clarity with the government. But I believe from the information we have that there is a certain probability they they will have to be postponed” – Pieter De Crem

Of course, iconic Belgium festival Tomorrowland is part of this, and is one of the country’s biggest events year long. This statement directly affects Tomorrowland, and now the future is looking even more uncertain for the Summer edition following the cancelation of the Winter edition. Just the other day, the festival itself posted a long statement saying that they do not know for certain what will happen yet, but encourages everyone to take proper precautions to try and save the summer festival season.

You can view the statement below