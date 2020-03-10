BREAKING: Coachella Festival is officially postponed to October

By Juan Llorens 11

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is postponed amidst Riverside County’s public health emergency. The first case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) came back positive on Saturday evening. As of a result, local events in the Coachella Valley were cancelled, including the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, and now the world-renowned festival has been postponed.

Coachella has been moved to October 9th and 16th of this year. However, the lineup could be altered as the artists’ availability, and contracts may make it a challenge to postpone. Set to play Coachella were Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Flume, Disclosure, Lana Del Rey, and many more. Failure to secure the lineup and logistics for October may prompt Coachella to cancel the festival for 2020 altogether. Not to mention, there is no timeline as to when the COVID-19 virus will die down and it could worsen by October. It appears as they will be offering refunds to those who seek them, and ticketbuyers will be contacted by e-mail on Friday the 13th.

Coachella now joins UMF and SXSW as more major U.S. festivals cancel due to the coronavirus outbreak. As the pandemic grows, it appears many major festivals will be cancelled/postponed. Check out the official statement by Goldenvoice down below: