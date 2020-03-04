David Guetta & MORTEN – Detroit 3AM

By Pol Torà 4

The French megastar David Guetta has once more joined forces with the Danish producer MORTEN to present their newest collaboration called ‘Detroit 3AM‘. This release is set to be out this Friday via What a Music Ltd (Parlophone / Warner).

Seven months ago, Guetta and MORTEN started their series of collabs with ‘Never Be Alone‘ along with none other than the singer Aloe Blacc, before teaming up again to remix the emotional track ‘Heaven‘, one of the most successful records of Avicii‘s post-humous album. Closing down the year, these two titans locked in the studio to present ‘Make It To Heaven‘ with RAYE (and the track rework last month). In total, these projects have accounted for more than 65 million streams combined. Now, ‘Detroit 3AM‘ is going to become the forth collaboration in less than a year between the now-iconic pair.

Counting down the days to return to Miami’s Bayfront Park for another edition of Ultra Music Festival, this release along with the previous ones, will be a big and important presentation card for David Guetta, who is booked to perform there in a few weeks as well as rocking the white isle of Ibiza this summer with his two residencies at Ushuaïa and Hï. Although, we haven’t officially heard the final result of the new track, we have listened to some bits of it in the sets played by the Frenchman. Combining powerful synths and euphoric arps, the song clashes with a fat electro house drop that, by the reaction of the crowd, is going to be one of the go-to tracks for every dance DJ for this coming festival season.

Make sure you keep an eye out this Friday for this new release. Listen and watch a live clip previewing the new David Guetta and MORTEN track ‘Detroit 3AM’ below: