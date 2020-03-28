Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Quintino – The Chase

By Lakshay Bhagtani 4

Teaming up yet another time to come up with a remarkable big room house banger, the renowned producers Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Quintino have released their collaboration named “The Chase” via the Belgian duo’s record label Smash The House. After delivering a lot of promise through their previous pieces of work like “Boing” and “Paster Bounce,” their latest venture as a team is set to trigger intense euphoria across festivals and raves across the globe.

Kicking off with an appealing melody that turns into a dynamic lead in no time, ‘The Chase’ is blessed with two powerful drops that vary in their basslines and the presence of synth plucks, thus having close attention of the listener at all times.

Since being crowned as the no. 1 DJs of the world by DJMag, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have consistently been on the roll, be it Dimitri featuring in Rambo V: Last Blood or Mike planning the launch of his label Green Room records. Whereas the Dutch star producer and DJ Quintino is set to make the headlines once again this year after previously presenting his single The Drill to the industry at the end of February.

