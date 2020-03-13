DJ Snake Teases New Song ‘I Can’t Trust Nobody’

By Nicole Pepe 3

DJ Snake has teased a potential new track that we believe will be titled ‘I Can’t Trust Nobody’. On February 22nd, French superstar DJ Snake (real name William Sami Étienne Grigahcine) played the largest single-day EDM show in Europe at the Paris La Défense Arena. To make his return home extra special, the event had upwards of 40,000 attendees and to add to the already chaotic event, the show had the biggest wall of death we’ve ever seen. The soundtrack to the madness that ensues seems to be the unreleased track with the alleged title ‘I Can’t Trust Nobody’. Snake tweeted out the video of the wall of death commencing with the caption ‘Legendary Night’, and we can assure you, it was nothing short of legendary!

DJ Snake had the summer of 2020 filled with festivals and shows such as Ultra Miami and EDC Las Vegas, however, with the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the fate of festival season overall is compromised by the worldwide spread of the virus, we may not get the chance to see him in action over the next few months. On the other hand, at least we know brand new music is in the pipeline from the French maestro.