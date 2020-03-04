Don’t Let Daddy Know Amsterdam takes health precautions due to Coronavirus outbreak

By Barbara Potrc

Don’t Let Daddy Know (DLDK), one of the biggest electronic dance music festivals, has just shared some last minute news regarding their Amsterdam edition, which will take place this Friday 6th of March in RAI Amsterdam. The Coronavirus outbreak is getting more serious day by day all around the world, huge events are being cancelled and precautionary measures are being put in place, rather than to risk the health of the crowd. DLDK is staying closely in touch with local representatives and the Dutch health organisation CGD, to ensure the safety of the festival goers. As a result, DLDK have made the decision to close the Sexy By Nature and Hardstyle areas, in the interest of health and safety for those involved.

Since their event is usually visited by people from more than 85 countries, it is quite sad for them not to be able to welcome such an amazing, international crowd this year. Due to the health emergency, many airports around the world are closed and people are unable to travel to the Netherlands the upcoming weekend. After considering all of the factors DLDK organisers decided to still go through with the event, since they don’t want to let down their amazing fanbase, however there will be some changes regarding the Sexy by Nature and hardstyle area. Below you can see a part of their official statement or check the entire announcement here.

Cancelling the whole event wasn’t an option as we don’t want to let you, as part of our amazing fanbase, down. We as an organisation offer the best experience possible and certainly do not want to disappoint our fans who booked flights & hotels. With the current situation and enormous risks that we as organisation have to take, we unfortunately had to make the very difficult decision to cancel the Sexy by Nature and hardstyle area. Please understand this was a very tough last-minute decision for us. This situation is beyond our control and we regret it very much.

Next to that the festival guarantees all visitors that they are taking extra safety precautions, so that their health won’t be in danger, as an example there will be extra soap at toilet areas. The team is also working really hard on the main stage area show, they promise an exceptional high-quality production with new visuals, lots of special effects and the world’s biggest DJ’s all gathered at one big stage. They have also managed to add some of the artists that have been playing at other areas to the main stage, below you can find the final line up:

22.00-22.45 Mike Williams

22.45-23.15 Lucas & Steve

23.15-00.00 Sem Vox b2b Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman

00.00-01.00 Oliver Heldens

01.00-02.00 W&W

02.00-03.00 Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

03.00-04.00 Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

04.00-04.45 Showtek

04.45-05.45 Headhunterz b2b Wildstylez

05.45-06.30 Brennan Heart b2b Coone

06.30-07.00 Ben Nicky presents Xtreme

hosted by MC Zawdi & Villain

No matter what, the health should always be a priority and Don’t Let Daddy Know organisers have proven that they really care about their visitors. They are open for any questions or concerns that you might have at [email protected] and on Facebook.