BREAKING: Ultra Abu Dhabi 2020 has been cancelled

By Phil Thüne 2

We were just a few days away from the very first edition of Ultra Abu Dhabi – the first Ultra event in the Middle East – which now has been cancelled by the local organisers in the country based on a note on the ticketing website.

Ultra Enterprises was very excited when they first announced their latest addition to Ultra Worldwide, which was supposed to take place on March 5th and 6th in the DU Arena in Abu Dhabi with a massive lineup including Alesso, Eric Prydz, and his alias Cirez D, Nicky Romero, Sasha | John Digweed, amongst many others.

Just now, the Ultra ticket website has been updated with the following note and it is not possible to purchase tickets anymore:

‘The local organizers of Ultra Abu Dhabi have canceled the upcoming event. Tickets will be refunded through the original point of purchase.’

For now, there is no defined reason as to why the event has been canceled and an official statement from Ultra is still pending to be released, but it appears likely that this is a counter-measure to prevent further spreading of the coronavirus which is currently threatening a lot of events like Ultra Music Festival Miami, as well as Tomorrowland Winter, and the decision has been made to protect attendees, artists, and workers.

